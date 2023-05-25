 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Green announces new plan for Aloha Stadium, surrounding entertainment district

  • Updated
  • 0
Aloha Stadium

Aloha to Aloha Stadium

 Michele Higa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Aloha Stadium and surrounding entertainment district will now be delivered as one integrated public private partnership project, Gov. Josh Green confirmed on Thursday.

Under the new plan, the stadium portion of the project will be handled through a design-build-operate-maintain contract. The selected developer will utilize a combination of state and private funds to design and construct a state-of-the-art stadium with tentative plans to have it ready for action in time for the 2028 University of Hawaii football season.

Hawaii residents, sports fans bid a final farewell to Aloha Stadium

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred