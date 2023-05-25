Gov. Green announces new plan for Aloha Stadium, surrounding entertainment district

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Aloha Stadium and surrounding entertainment district will now be delivered as one integrated public private partnership project, Gov. Josh Green confirmed on Thursday.
Under the new plan, the stadium portion of the project will be handled through a design-build-operate-maintain contract. The selected developer will utilize a combination of state and private funds to design and construct a state-of-the-art stadium with tentative plans to have it ready for action in time for the 2028 University of Hawaii football season.
In addition, the developer will have the opportunity to transform a portion of the surrounding district into a mixed-use development in alignment with the state's vision. The revenue generated from this development will be utilized to subsidize the construction costs of the new stadium and to cover ongoing operation and maintenance expenses throughout the lifespan of the operations contract.
“The Stadium Authority fully supports Gov. Green in his new direction for NASED,” Aloha Stadium Authority chair Brennon Morioka said. “We look forward to issuing the new procurement and being able to provide our community with a much-needed new stadium and a vibrant community district.”
To move forward with the new strategy, the existing procurement processes for the stadium and real estate projects have been terminated. The shortlisted proposers for each project will now be invited to participate in a market sounding exercise in order to provide feedback from the private sector and prospective bidders to refine the new approach.
The state intends to issue a Request for Qualifications in the coming months, followed by a two-stage procurement process. It is expected that the contract with the successful developer will be signed by mid-2025.
