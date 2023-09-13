 Skip to main content
Google is laying off hundreds in its recruitment division

A person walks along a basement hallway in building BV100, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, in May 2022. Google confirmed it will lay off hundreds of staff members who helped recruit and hire employees.

 Peter DaSilva/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Google confirmed it will lay off hundreds of staff members who helped recruit and hire employees, as Silicon Valley continues its cost-cutting efforts.

The latest cuts come after Google parent Alphabet in January eliminated 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, across the company as it grappled with economic uncertainty that hit the company’s bottom line last year, especially its core advertising business.

