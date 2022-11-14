 Skip to main content
Google agrees to $392 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking practices

The State of Hawaii is set to receive more than $4.7 million as part of the settlement.

Google agrees to pay $392 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking practices.

 Adobe Stock

Google has agreed to a record $391.5 million settlement with 40 states for allegedly misleading consumers over its location tracking practices, a coalition of attorneys general announced Monday.

