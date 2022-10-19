 Skip to main content
Ghost Bus Hawaii is scaring up some fun ahead of Halloween

WAIKIKI (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some Halloween fun and a scary good time, you may want to check out the Ghost Bus Hawaii.

It's a haunted house on wheels. Frightening things will happen inside the cursed bus. Are you brave enough to come on board? 

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

