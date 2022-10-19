Ghost Bus Hawaii is scaring up some fun ahead of Halloween

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIKIKI (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some Halloween fun and a scary good time, you may want to check out the Ghost Bus Hawaii.
It's a haunted house on wheels. Frightening things will happen inside the cursed bus. Are you brave enough to come on board?
You can find it parked in front of the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa on the corner of Kuhio Avenue and Ohua Avenue.
It's open from 4 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. every night. Admission is $20, or $15 dollars with a kamaaina or military discount for people ages eight and up. The whole experience lasts about 15 to 20 minutes.
If you're born in October, you get in for free by entering the special promotional code “HBD” when booking a reservation online.
The Ghost Bus was created by a legendary haunted house specialist in Japan. JTB Hawaii is the presenting sponsor.
“The Ghost Bus is an exciting experience that has been a favorite for people of all ages in Japan for many years,” said Kenji Takahashi, general manager of Travel Plaza Transportation, a subsidiary of JTB Hawaii.
To buy tickets and for more information, click here.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.