George Young wins his case in the U.S. Supreme Court that Hawaii has unconstitutional gun laws

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A man who filed a lawsuit 10 years ago complaining that Hawaii's gun laws violated his second amendment rights has won his case in the nation's highest court.

George Young Jr. from Hilo sued Hawaii County in 2012 because he said the county's strict gun laws violated his second amendment rights. Hawaii law does not prohibit conceal carry but experts say it is so restrictive that almost no law abiding resident is granted a permit.

In fact, records show the state granted only 4 permits from 2000 to 2020. Two were granted in Oahu and other two in Kauai.

"The people of Hawaii are going to be able to practice their second amendment rights. This is going to be treated as a regular constitutional right and not a second-class right, which county or state officials are opt to give out like crumbs when they feel like it," said Kevin O’Grady, a second amendment rights attorney.

George Young's attorney, Alan Beck, said now that they won the case - they expect conceal carry permits to be granted in Hawaii.

"This is a practice that is done by most of the continental United States and does make communities safer. People that have criminal histories, drug problems, mental illness or any type of violent background will not be allowed to carry a gun,” said attorney Alan Beck.

The outcome of the Young case isn't surprising, given that the Supreme Court recently shut down New York's anti conceal carry law – which is very similar to Hawaii's law.

Some believe once more residents have concealed carry permits, it will add to Hawaii's already-increasing crime rates.

Anti-gun violence advocates, including Ilima Decosta fear more residents with conceal carry permits will add to an increase in crime.

"I feel that forcing Hawaii to implement a more lenient "open carry" process will lead to increased and random violence, where families, neighbors, coworkers, or even strangers who are involved in relative minor disputes will end up in increasingly deadly situations," said DeCosta.

Officials at the Hawaii Rifle Association believe just the opposite, and said the Young decision will have a positive impact on crime because more people will now have the opportunity to defend themselves.

"We'd love to see them get over it. They need to realize they've lost and try it our way for once. We've tried it their way for the last 60 years and all we've seen is crime get worse murders get worse," said Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association.

Now that the Supreme Court ruled in George Young's favor, this case goes back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to be reconsidered.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

