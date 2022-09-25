 Skip to main content
'Geek Meet' returns to Honolulu, shows off economic impact of tech on Hawaii

The Geeks are back in Honolulu. After a two-year hiatus, the Geek Meet resumed on Saturday. While "geek hobbies" may seem silly to some, this festival makes a big impact on Hawaii and its residents.

The 2022 Geek Meet aimed to bring together those with specific tastes, even if there was a wide variety of subjects covered in the booths. As fun as some of them are, there are also some serious science based organizations here.

The 2022 Geek Meet aimed to bring together those with specific tastes, even if there was a wide variety of subjects covered in the booths. As fun as some of them are, there are also some serious science based organizations here.

