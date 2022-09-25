'Geek Meet' returns to Honolulu, shows off economic impact of tech on Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Geeks are back in Honolulu. After a two-year hiatus, the Geek Meet resumed on Saturday. While "geek hobbies" may seem silly to some, this festival makes a big impact on Hawaii and its residents.
The 2022 Geek Meet aimed to bring together those with specific tastes, even if there was a wide variety of subjects covered in the booths. As fun as some of them are, there are also some serious science based organizations here.
“Is there a use for drones in space?” said hobbyist Troy Schmidt. He is here to exchange knowledge and create conversations concerning space travel and astronomy.
And he's not the only one. The Hawaii Space Flight Laboratory is sparking interest in space travel.
“I spoke to a bunch of kids from middle schools and high schools who are very interested in studying about space. A lot of them are interested in building rockets and satellites,” said Amber Imai-Hong from the Hawaii Space Flight Laboratory.
The pandemic has had a significant impact on technology and science. This meet is a good opportunity to communicate about these advancements, and exchange knowledge.
“We do live steam telescope demonstrations, or craft activities for kids learning about space and things we can do from home. It's definitely made it more accessible in ways we didn't think about before the pandemic hit,” said Ren Lee from the UH-Manoa Institute for Astronomy.
There are also 3D printing companies, NFT, and cryptocurrency tents that encourage people to expand their interest into new fields.
“People can learn more. Here they can get their questions answered that they have, and communicate with other people they want to meet,” said Sean Cover from How To Crypto Hawaii.
All this talk about technology is music to Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green's ears.
“So we don't have a diverse economy right now. We have tourism and the military. So when you look at technology, any type of manufacture technology would be great,” said Green.
Only time will tell if the Geek Meet will meet expectations of a more robust Hawaii economy.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.