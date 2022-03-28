Gas price inflation affecting moped and electric bike sales

HONOLULU (KITV)-Gas prices are up. So are electric vehicle sales which are set to exceed 10.5 million this year. Moped sales are also on a roll. At Moped Garage they're saying sales are up 15% because of rising gas prices. "We've been seeing a lot of people coming in the last few weeks because of the price of fuel," said Moped Garage Manager Russell Odegaard.
One of the products gathering attention is the electric powered moped. After only dealing electric mopeds for a year, they now account for a minor percentage of the company's sales. "We know electric is the future. We can see it coming," said Odegaard.
The owner of the Bikefactory says he's also seeing a small increase in sales, and gas prices is the catalyst for part of that change. "Gas prices is always part of people's thoughts in what we have. We like to help people with fun," said Bikefactory Owner Mitch Parcels.
He says sales of electric scooter, bikes, skateboards, and one wheels have seen a rise in interest. "Are they buying yet, maybe not. But they are thinking about it. There is a lot of people coming in and doing research," said Parcels.
"I would rather use my electric scooter, than try to find parking in Honolulu which is atrocious. I can the scooter upstairs, put it in my room, and charge it. Rather than to have to fight someone at a gas pump to get gas," said Carlton Hills. He not only uses an electric scooter, he's also thinking about getting an e-bike. "More electric vehicles are coming out. They are becoming more high performance than actual cars. So that's why I'm leaning more toward the electric side," said Hills.
Spending less time in the gas lines is definitely an advantage. Moped however can get up to 90 miles per gallon in some cases. Electric of course just needs a charge, but they are limited in range and speed.