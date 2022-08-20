Future of Kauai's historic Coco Palms Resort could be decided soon

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
WAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The future of the Coco Palms Resort could be decided soon, as the Kauai Planning Commission goes over its annual status report on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Activists are not only going to protest the new 350-room hotel taking its place, they will also file paperwork against the project's permits.
"This is significant to all Hawaiians everywhere. The site is one of the most historical and important sites for political religious practice in Hawaii," said Fern A. Holland, who is part of the I Ola Wailuanui Working Group that's against a new hotel being built at the former Coco Palms Hotel location on Kauai.
The future of the location is up for discussion at the latest Planning Commission set for Tuesday. Besides being in Elvis's iconic movie Blue Hawaii, the location of the hotel has a long and contentious history.
In 2021, it was up for auction after the developer defaulted. Now with a new developer still planning a 350-room hotel there, questions remain on what's to come.
"During the expansion of Coco Palms in the 1970's , there were 34 bodies removed from the marked burial mound that was mapped in that area. So obviously there is significance that Iwi Kapuna are still buried on that property," said Holland.
A source with knowledge of the project who wishes to remain anonymous, says the new developers have a burial plan in place. Those locations will be protected. Construction will involve building floating slabs on top of dirt, not on digging into the ground. As for the two historic fish ponds used in the Movie Blue Hawaii, that's also been planned.
"Elvis was paddled in the wedding scene in those around in those ponds. But they were actually really important fish ponds for the east side of Kauai. Part of the historical significance of that is these 800, estimated, year old fish ponds," said Holland.
The inside source tells us those lagoons are registered as historic. New plans include hand cleaning and preserving those spots.
"We'd like to see this place turned into a culture center and really acknowledge the rich history it has," said Holland.
The same source says the new developer also sees a cultural center on a portion of the property. Plans are to work on that with the community.
"We are dealing with this major landfill issue. We don't want all of that concrete from Coco Palms to end up in our landfill," said Holland.
The inside source tells KITV4 the plan for demolished cement involves turning it into gravel to fill under the parking lot, and to recycle it into future cement mix.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.