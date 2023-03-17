 Skip to main content
Frozen strawberries sold at Costco, Trader Joe's and Aldi recalled after hepatitis A infections

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections linked to frozen organic strawberries.

Frozen organic strawberries sold at Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's and other stores are being recalled after they were tied to an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in Washington state.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to eat, sell or serve certain brands of frozen organic strawberries after five people have been infected with hepatitis A after eating them. Two people have been hospitalized.

