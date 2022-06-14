'Friends of the Library of Hawaii' hosts 73rd annual book sale at Ward Village

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Occupying a new location at Ward Village, the 73rd annual "Friends of the Library of Hawaii" book sale is back.
This year featuring over 100,000 titles, art, games, and music, organizers say the fundraising efforts are especially needed. Proceeds benefit the state's 51 public libraries and come as many are just reopening their doors to the public.
Now about halfway through the 9-day sale, shelves are constantly being restocked with used books looking for new life.
The hopes are to to unite and cultivate a readers community not only here in Hawaii but around the globe.
"So at the end of the sale, there are a lot of great books left and we've been working for a couple of years now with Senator Wakai, his group, 'Reach Out Pacific,' and Matson to ship these books to Micronesia," explained Nainoa Mau, with the Friends of the Library of Hawaii.
"A lot of the smaller islands don't have a budget for books for their public libraries and so these books will populate theirs," Mau added.
The sale continues through June 19. Shoppers are required to wear a facemask and are suggested to bring their own bag or container.