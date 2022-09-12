Free bus rides coming high school students thanks to new DOE EXPRESS program

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HAWAII (KITV)- The Department of Education has announced a new plan which offers free bus rides for high school students. The Expanding Ridership To Educate Students In Schools", or EXPRESS program as it is called, is expected to begin later this fall, possibly as early as October.
The reason cited for the new benefit, is because there's a bus driver shortage. The DOE says they are short 100 To 150 drivers. Out of 50 applicants who applied at a recent recruitment event, only 6 made the cut. The new ridership program will end up helping those in middle and elementary school as well.
The public bus ride to and from school for high school students is becoming a reality. The DOE's new EXPRESS plan that gives those older teens free rides, is set to be active sometime in October.
“The idea is if we can get the majority of our 6,000 high school students on a public bus versus a school bus, we can re-allocate those resources to elementary and middle schools, “ said DOE Student Transportation Services Branch Administrator Emily Evans.
The Department of Education says it's suffering right now when it comes to school bus drivers. Some routes have even been cancelled. “ We had to do 8 on Maui, and you know on Kauai we had to do 5. But on Oahu we've been able to consolidate most of the routes instead of closing them,” said Evans.
“My friend says there's not enough room. You have to stand up. No one likes to stand up. Some times its late. He’s says he misses his bus sometimes,” said high school student Matthew O'Callaghan. He says his friends who ride the school bus constantly complain. He however takes the public bus. And he's excited it's going to be free under the EXPRESS plan. “I feel like a lot more people will ride the bus. Because who doesn't want something free,” said O’Callaghan.
“Developing transit as a habit early on, as part of a student's education is part of developing good habits into adulthood. So we see this as a great opportunity to develop new transit riders for later in life," said Jon Nouchi from the Department of Transportation Services.
“The program would make a difference for me because I would probably ride the bus more. Because its free and convenient for me,” said high school student Cameron Hill. She is one of those in favor of the change.
There are however some concerns from students, about going from a school bus to a public bus. “Taking the bus can be scary with strangers and stuff, personally at a bus stop I was harassed. And it was actually scary times,” said high school student Stacy Cabusas.
Right now those who come from income challenged homes can often get a HOLO card. Those students will be eventually phased into the EXPRESS plan. The new EXPRESS cards have the advantage of being active through July.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.