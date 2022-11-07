 Skip to main content
Founder of beloved Malaysian noodle snack Mamee dies at 92

The founder of Mamee Monster, the iconic Southeast Asian noodle snack brand, has died, the company confirmed on November 8.

The founder of Mamee Monster, the iconic Southeast Asian noodle snack brand, has died, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Mamee-Double Decker Group, a Malaysian food manufacturer, told CNN Business that Pang Chin Hin died on Saturday at the age of 92. Local media had given his age as 96, reflecting a traditional Chinese way of calculating age.

