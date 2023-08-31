Foundation for Animal Care and Education offers financial grants for Oahu pet owners

The FACE Foundation has distributed grants for the cost of veterinary treatment for pets with treatable injuries or serious illnesses, in San Diego County for the past 17 years and has saved thousands of animals from needless suffering or economic euthanasia.
“There is a great need across the nation for financial support for veterinary services because of escalating, inflationary costs. People are hurting financially. We’ve had our eye on Hawaii for some time and chose to expand to Hawaii because we felt so welcomed by the veterinarian community here. There is a great spirit of collaboration in the islands and we’ve been able to help pet owners on Oahu over the years through a pilot program at the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center (VERC) and we believe we can do more to help,” said Stephanie Coolidge, FACE Foundation Executive Director.
FACE Foundation continues to help spare pet owners from the guilt and grieving that comes from euthanizing or giving up their pets because they couldn’t afford the necessary treatment for them. Their mission is to eliminate economic euthanasia by providing financial support to the pet owners that are desperate for aid for their furry friends.
“Whether they are kupuna living on a fixed income, a family experiencing the high cost of living in paradise, or someone faced with financial difficulties, we want to help. We want to share what we have been doing in San Diego to benefit Hawaii families and pets,” said Coolidge.
The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help: