Former Waimanalo home of Isabella 'Ariel' Kalua sold

  • Updated
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The former Waimanalo home of Lehua and Isaac Kalua – the adoptive parents of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua, who died about two years ago after repeated abuse – has been sold, KITV4 has confirmed.

The 1,528 square foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, was sold for its list price of $625,000. The home had been in escrow for eight months. The home was listed in June 2022.

A year after the disappearance of Isabella Ariel Kalua, challenges still face Hawaii's foster care program
Kaluas plead 'not guilty' to murder, other charges in case of missing adoptive daughter Isabella

