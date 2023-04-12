Former Waimanalo home of Isabella 'Ariel' Kalua sold

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The former Waimanalo home of Lehua and Isaac Kalua – the adoptive parents of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua, who died about two years ago after repeated abuse – has been sold, KITV4 has confirmed.
The 1,528 square foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, was sold for its list price of $625,000. The home had been in escrow for eight months. The home was listed in June 2022.
In September 2022, Ariel Kalua was reported missing by her parents who were later charged with her murder. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the state with many calling for changes to the state’s foster care program.
Both Isaac and Lehua Kalua are due back in court tomorrow for a status hearing. Their trial is scheduled for May 1.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.