Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt today will be diminishing
through Saturday. However, a large northeast swell will build
tonight and Saturday, maintaining seas well above 10 feet into
Sunday.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Ford recalls over half a million SUVs after 20 fires break out

Ford recalls over half a million SUVs after 20 fires break out

Some of the same Ford Escape and Ford Bronco Sport models involved in this recall were also involved in an earlier recall for an unrelated issue that could also cause fires.

 Ford

Ford has announced another SUV recall, this time impacting about 520,000 Ford Escape and Bronco Sport compacts in the United States. Potential cracks in the vehicles' fuel line could cause fires to break out under the hood of some cars, according to Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A total of 634,000 of the SUVs are being recalled for the problem worldwide, the company said.

