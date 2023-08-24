 Skip to main content
Ford getting complaints about ‘ear piercing’ noise from speakers in F-150 trucks

Ford Lightning F-150 pickup trucks. The automaker has received about 100 complaints about static and other annoying loud noise coming from the speakers of the Lightning and the gas or hybrid versions of the F-150, the best selling US vehicle.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Ford has gotten about 100 complaints from F-150 truck owners who say the speakers in their vehicles are emitting a loud, annoying noise that sounds like static, or glass shattering, and which cannot be shut off.

The automaker confirmed the complaints and said it has come up with a software fix that addresses the problem. But it has yet to issue a full recall to notify owners of the potential problem and the fix.

