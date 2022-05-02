 Skip to main content
Foodland may be adding an oyster bar in East Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Foodland

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Foodland in East Oahu may be adding an oyster bar next to its store.

The Honolulu-based supermarket chain has recently filed a building permit for a Foodland Farms Oyster Bar in Space #102 that's adjacent to its existing store at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.

The estimated value of work for the new store is $580,000. Honolulu architect Jason Selley is part of the project.

Sheryl Toda, spokeswoman for Foodland, tells KITV4 that it has been leasing the space adjacent to its Foodland Farms Aina Haina store for some time and it is exploring options to open a food concept store there.

No other information regarding this new food concept is available at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

