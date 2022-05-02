Foodland may be adding an oyster bar in East Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Up to 30 kt over the
Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Foodland in East Oahu may be adding an oyster bar next to its store.
The Honolulu-based supermarket chain has recently filed a building permit for a Foodland Farms Oyster Bar in Space #102 that's adjacent to its existing store at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.
The estimated value of work for the new store is $580,000. Honolulu architect Jason Selley is part of the project.
Sheryl Toda, spokeswoman for Foodland, tells KITV4 that it has been leasing the space adjacent to its Foodland Farms Aina Haina store for some time and it is exploring options to open a food concept store there.
No other information regarding this new food concept is available at this time.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.