Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

People shop at a local supermarket in Washington, D.C. on September 13. Food stamps benefits are set to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation.

 Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries.

Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.

