Food prices still stubbornly high but seeing some easing

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases them at a grocery store in Glenview, Illinois, on January 10.
On an annual basis, however, grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year.
"Even though we're seeing inflationary pressures ease, we still have a war in Ukraine," said Tom Bailey, senior consumer foods analyst with Rabobank. "Fertilizer costs have improved, but they still remain very high. Energy costs have improved, but they still remain relatively high. Labor costs still remain a problem — and the list goes on."
In addition to those broader pressures, other factors, including weather and disease, are heavily affecting certain products' prices.
And none have been more rotten than egg prices: They're up 59.9% year over year, a rate not seen since 1973, when high feed costs, shortages and price freezes caused certain agricultural products to soar in price. Since early last year, a deadly avian flu has devastated poultry flocks, especially turkeys and egg-laying hens. That was compounded by increasing demand and higher input costs, such as feed.
As a result, people like Jim Quinn are shelling out upwards of $6 and $7 for a dozen eggs.
Quinn has run daytime eatery The Hungry Monkey Café in Newport, Rhode Island, with his wife, Kate, since 2009. As a breakfast and lunch joint, it leans heavily on eggs for the majority of dishes on its menu — and especially for the 15-egg King Kong omelet novelty food challenge at the restaurant.
But even though eggs and seemingly every other ingredient have risen in price during the past year, Quinn and The Hungry Monkey have chosen to eat the cost.
"I'm trying to hold the line on the prices without having to increase them," Quinn said. "It makes it extremely challenging for a mom-and-pop [business]."
He added: "We're just trying to stay alive and hope that things will come down."
The expectations are for food price increases to continue to moderate, Bailey said.
"I suspect over the next 12 months we will see improvements in supply, improvements in the conditions that have been challenging across most of our food categories," he said, "and we'll finally start to see prices, at least upstream, really starting to come off. And then maybe it's 2024 where we could eventually see some deflation for food."
Food prices
Here's a look at how prices are trending across certain food categories in December, according to BLS data:
Eggs: +59.9% annually; +11.1% from November
Butter and margarine: +35.3% annually; +1.7% from November
Lettuce: +24.9% annually; +4% from November
Flour and prepared flour mixes: +23.4% annually; -1% from November
Canned fruits and vegetables: +18.4% annually; +0.3% from November
Bread: +15.9% annually; +0.2% from November
Cereals and cereal products: +15.6% annually; -0.3% from November
Coffee: +14.3% annually; +0% from November
Milk: +12.5% annually; -1% from November
Chicken: +10.9% annually; -0.6% from November
Baby food: +10.7% annually; -0.2% from November
Fresh fruits: +3.4% annually; -1.9% from November
Uncooked ground beef: +0.7% annually; -0.1% from November
Bacon and related products: -3.7% annually; -2.9% from November
Uncooked beef steaks: -5.4% annually; +0.9% from November