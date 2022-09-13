 Skip to main content
Food prices are still soaring — here's what's getting more expensive

Inflation may be slowing, but food prices are still through the roof.

Food costs spiked 11.4% over the past year, the largest annual increase since May 1979, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

