Flights to and from New Zealand start back up Fourth of July Weekend

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - During the pandemic, travel restrictions made it nearly impossible for visitors to and from New Zealand. Two major airlines are now resuming those flights after more than two years.
Hawaiian Airlines and Air New Zealand are welcoming back Kiwi travelers with weekly direct flights between Honolulu and Auckland beginning the Fourth of July weekend.
"The new flights coming back between New Zealand and Hawaii have been received so positively. The lack of access has been the biggest barrier and we’re so excited to see New Zealanders coming back to Hawaii's shores,” said Darragh Walshe, country manager at Hawai‘i Tourism Oceania.
The Hawaii Tourism authority said travel to Hawaii was increasing before the pandemic. There were 75,000 New Zealand visitors in 2019. Air New Zealand is back and running after completely shutting down for more than 820 days.
The General Manager of Sales Ben Evers-Swindell at Air New Zealand said in a statement:
"Despite the ongoing challenges the industry is facing, there is a pent up demand for travel. Hawaii is a very popular destination and we're sure Kiwis will be keen to visit and no doubt build back to the numbers of pre COVID travelers over the next few years."
Visitors from the country are drawn to Hawaii for more than a vacation on Oahu.
“That diversity of experience is very important. New Zealand has a strong connection with Hawaii, particularly in terms of the cultural connection," said Walshe.
Walsh also said 1 in 4 tourists visit a neighbor island as well. He believes tourism from New Zealand will drive up Hawaii's local economy.
"New Zealanders do tend to visit more locally grown or locally produced shops because they want that authenticity or that connection," said Walshe.
Air New Zealand will resume service at 60% of international travel capacity.
Both Air New Zealand and Hawaiian Airlines will resume with three flights each week until the end of the year.