First Sonic Drive-In restaurant coming to Hawaii

Sonic Drive-In generic

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City.

 Sue Ogrocki

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Sonic Drive-In began construction this week on its first restaurant location in Hawaii.

The restaurant will be located in Kahului on Maui at the Hookele Shopping Center, according to Edwin Prather, managing member of Sonic Hawaii.

Honolulu-based Alexander & Baldwin, which owns the 94,000-square-foot shopping center that is anchored by a Safeway store, told KITV4 in a statement that it is thrilled Sonic Drive-In has selected Hookele Shopping Center as its first location to debut its wildly-popular restaurant in Hawaii.

Founded in 1953, Sonic Drive-In is one of the largest drive-in restaurant brands in the nation, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.

Sonic Drive-In's arrival in Hawaii has been a long-time coming. The Oklahoma-based restaurant chain first announced plans to open multiple locations in Hawaii about six years ago.

The Kahului restaurant is expected to open later this year, company officials tell KITV4. It will be owned and operated by North Shore Provisions, LLC, d/b/a SONIC Hawai’i. The new 2,000 square-foot location will feature both drive-thru and curbside drive-in service.

It is unclear if and when the company will open other restaurants in the islands.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

