First Republic secures $30 billion rescue from large banks

  • Updated
  • 0
First Republic Bank, facing a crisis of confidence from investors and customers, is actively discussing options for a lifeline — including a takeover, according to the Wall Street Journal.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

First Republic Bank, facing a crisis of confidence from investors and customers, is set to receive a $30 billion lifeline from a group of America's largest banks.

"This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system," the Treasury Department said in a statement Thursday.

