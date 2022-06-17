First Oahu Chick-fil-A restaurant could open in fall 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, the popular southern fast-food chicken restaurant chain, could open its first Oahu location as early as fall 2022.
A representative from the Atlanta-based company recently gave an update to the Makiki Neighborhood Board about the construction schedule of the project.
It will be located along South Beretania Street in the former location of Burger King across from McDonald’s.
A third-quarter opening could mean around the September/October timeframe.
A Chick-fil-A Inc. spokesperson confirmed to KITV4 Friday that its Maikiki and Ala Moana Center locations are scheduled to open in late 2022, followed by its Kapolei location, which is slated to open in 2023 at the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kualakai Parkway.
After its Kapolei location opens, this will give Chick-fil-A four restaurants in Hawaii.
In February, Chick-fil-A held private blessings for its Ala Moana Center location at the Makai Market food court and its Makiki restaurant, which is being operated by Zane Dydasco, who was born and raised just 10 minutes away from this location.
“This community means so much to me and my family, and I look forward to the opportunity to show so much care for the community, serve great food and provide remarkable service,” Dydasco said in a statement.
Dydasco, a Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama graduate, attended the U.S. Air Force Academy as a collegiate soccer player.
The Ala Moana Center location is being operated by former University of Hawaii Manoa football player Kurt Milne.
Chick-fil-A also has a restaurant planned for Kahului on Maui, which is scheduled to open this summer, a company spokesperson confirmed.
Each restaurant will create between 80 and 120 jobs.
“We look forward to joining these communities, being good neighbors and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to KITV4.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.