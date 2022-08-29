 Skip to main content
First home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season

Football fans look forward to gameday on UH campus

A rare opportunity in some fans of UH Football will be catching the game live in person on campus.

HONOLULU (KITV)- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.

The ring of the ticket scanner is music to some people's ears. “Some great new fans. Old or brand new, it's a great time to be alive out here,” said UH fan Joey who is attending the first home game of the season. “Oh my goodness, this is such a relief. Last season we had to do social distancing and the mask mandate. It was hard to cheer,” said Christopher Cheek who is attending the game.

