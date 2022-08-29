First home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season

HONOLULU (KITV)- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
The ring of the ticket scanner is music to some people's ears. “Some great new fans. Old or brand new, it's a great time to be alive out here,” said UH fan Joey who is attending the first home game of the season. “Oh my goodness, this is such a relief. Last season we had to do social distancing and the mask mandate. It was hard to cheer,” said Christopher Cheek who is attending the game.
Cheek is excited to be in a stadium cheering on the Rainbow Warriors, without having to deal with COVID restrictions. He's even brought a little bit of football tradition with him, Ti leaves. “We use it to bless our players. And give them good luck as well. So what we do is we bring it from home. Pass it out to all the UH fans. So we can cheer our team on,” said Cheek.
Cheek's Shaka hand gesture says it all. Hang loose. Win or lose. Fans continue to cheer the team on. “You got to come out and support the local people. Always no matter what. Home town, boy let's go,” said Cory Aliimanouki who is at the game.
HONOLULU (KITV)- The stadium experience adds another level to Hawaii Aloha for the team. It's something even the opposing team's fans can appreciate. The energy from the crowd. You feel that spirit come alive. See warriors on the field. That's going to be incredible,” said one Vanderbilt fan who has come to Oahu to see the game.
Some come for the family experience. “I'm here for the band. Because it's my son's first time playing with the marching band this year,” said Megan Hayashi.
Others come for the music or the food. Being at the game in person has that rainbow magic. “It's the atmosphere. The band and music and the game all together. It's a lot of fun,” said Hayashi.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.