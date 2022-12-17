Firefighters using 2021 Mana Fire as model for fighting future brush fires

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY
TO 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY TO
6 AM HST MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS
FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest tonight and
Sunday, then sweep southeastward through the island chain late
Sunday night and Monday, before exiting east of the Big Island
Monday night. Very strong winds will affect the state in
association with this front, with the strongest winds occurring
over and downwind of the terrain in the areas typically referred
to as windward locations.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects
or move them to a sheltered location.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST Sunday through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure is rapidly strengthening and moving southward
toward the Hawaiian Islands. Several waves of heavy showers
and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Monday night.
Although individual showers will tend to move quickly,
intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will
lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS AS A VIGOROUS
COLD FRONT MOVES OVER THE ISLANDS SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...
A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night
through Monday night. Southwest winds will increase ahead of the
front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing over
windward communities and over and downwind of terrain. These
strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday,
and a High Wind Watch is posted for all islands. Impacts could
include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages.
Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night and Monday. Some storms may
be severe with damaging winds and hail, even at sea level. Periods
of heavy rainfall are also expected and may lead to flash
flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for all islands beginning
Sunday morning.
The powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate
a very large and long-lived northwest swell that will affect the
islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for significant wave run-up along
exposed north and west facing shores. Boaters should refrain from
embarking if not prepared for gale-force winds and very rough and
confused seas in excess of 20 feet. Locally higher winds and seas
in and around the strong to severe thunderstorms. A Gale Watch is
posted for all Hawaiian waters starting Sunday night.
This is the final Special Weather Statement that will be issued
in advance of this event. See weather.gov/hfo or local media for
forecast updates, and be ready to take quick action if warnings
are issued.
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet possible.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&
WAIKOLOA (KITV)- Firefighters are using one of the biggest fires in Hawaii history as model for fighting grassland fires.
There's a lot about Hawaii that screams fire danger. "It starts drying out really quickly to the point that you get to the top of the mountains," said Eric Johnson from the US Department of the Interior. "Hawaiian volcanos are kind of on the cusp of the dry area. You have the forests that do burn. And we do order support from the mainland for those fires<" said Greg Funderburk from the Us Department of the Interior. "As far as climate, we kind of try to start talking about these windward keyword dynamics we get, so almost all of the west sides of the island are persistently dry," said Dr. Clay Trauenicht from UH.
On Saturday, firefighters from all over the country were in Waikaloa in attending the Wildfire Learning Exchange Field Tour of the Mana Fire site. The fire decimated 40,000 acres in 2021 but has lessons for fighting future grassland fires.
"To have everybody come together and want to be part of that one mission, it's unity of purpose and coming together. You know many hands into one," said Hawaii Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Moller.
The state fire chiefs' conference, Western Fire Leadership Council, and Hawaii Wildlife Management Organization are hearing how teamwork kept this fire from getting worse. And how that group effort has evolved to a higher level, in efforts to keep lands from being fire risks in the future.
"We have 10 watershed partnership for Mauna Kea. It's a total of 416,000 acres of partnership lands. And almost a hundred partners," said Cheyenne Perry from the Mauna Kea Watershed Alliance.
The leaders of the tour say cattle help maintain some of the grasses which could be considered fuel if a fire were to break out.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.