Firefighters battling raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are battling a raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park.

Crews responded to the blaze on Kaomi Loop at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The smoke could be seen from miles away. Residents on the Waianae coast are reporting a strong chemical smell in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

