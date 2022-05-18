Firefighters battling raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are battling a raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park.Crews responded to the blaze on Kaomi Loop at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.The smoke could be seen from miles away. Residents on the Waianae coast are reporting a strong chemical smell in the area.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Campbell Industrial Park Fire Hawaii Campbell Fire Honolulu Firefighters Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Queen Kapiolani hotel workers vote 97% to strike, citing low wages and overwork Updated Apr 4, 2022 Business Hawaii legislators to decide how far off-shore wind farms will be from the coast Updated Mar 17, 2022 Business Wall Street opens higher, led by rebounding tech stocks Updated May 17, 2022 Business An Oahu restaurant makes Yelp's list of top Korean restaurants Updated May 5, 2022 Business Samsung unveils new phones as premium market share shrinks Updated Feb 9, 2022 Business Focus on Business: The Car Parlor Updated Nov 13, 2021 Recommended for you