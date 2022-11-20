Finland delegation brings new housing ideas to the area

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV)- There's an estimated 15,000 without homes living in Hawaii. Non-profits and government agencies are now turning to other countries for solutions to our housing problem.
“We have more than 5.5 million people in Finland,” said Sina Rasilainen from the Housing Finance and Development Center of Finland to a crowd at the Hawaii Homeless Awareness and Housing Solutions Conference.
Finland may have nearly 4 times as many people as Hawaii, but they've got one third the homeless population. There are nearly 5,000 homeless in Finland, three times that in Hawaii, and nearly half a million in the U.S. And unlike Oahu, no one in Finland lives on the street. “Most of them are living with relatives or friends. They are not living on the street,” said Rasilainen.
Three members of Finland's Housing Centre have come to the conference, to talk about solutions. After all, Finland is considered internationally to have one of the biggest percentage drops in homelessness around the world in the last decade.
“Before the housing first policy, we thought that you should earn a house for yourself. If you have a problem like an addiction or something, first you get rid of those problems and then you get the home. But now we think that you can get rid of those problems if you first have a home,” said Rasilainen.
“It is really not that big of a change that would have to happen for it to happen here, when we talk about taking them off the street and into spaces,” said Kapoeokakaako Co-founder Aura Reyes.
Non-profits who have come to the conference say they've learned a lot. It's public funding that pays for housing the homeless in Finland. Housing is considered a fundamental right there.
“The Finland Government guarantees the money developers need to build,” said Hope Services Hawaii CEO Brandee Menino. The lower cost of the developers is then passed on to the renters or buyers. “It's based on cost recovery principal. They pay rent in relations to the cost of building,” said Rasilainen.
If you are unemployed or financially struggling, that's helped out with as well. “You can have a housing allowance. It depends on your income. It may be 80% of the housing,” said Rasilainen.
“People have been striving to improve the system to make it more efficient. It hasn't worked. In fact, things have gotten worse. So, instead of trying to improve the system, we need an entirely new system,” said Hawaii Appleseed Center Executive Director Gavin Thornton.
Finland's subsidized housing make up 21% of their housing stock.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.