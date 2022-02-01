 Skip to main content

Financial assistance program for Native Hawaiians expanded

  • Updated
  • 0
Money Generic2

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning Feb. 1, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is expanding its Ka Wailele Emergency Financial Assistance Program to allow for relief for car repairs, funeral expenses, and out-of-pocket medical bills.

The maximum awards was expanded from $1,500 to $2,000.

The decision to expand the aid and increase the reward amount was made following a community listening session where official said anecdotal evidence confirmed living expenses were increasing.

“We confirmed with data that applicants needed assistance with transportation to travel to work and school. Unfortunately, at the same time, family deaths and medical expenses directly or indirectly related to COVID-19 were becoming increasingly apparent as a need,” said Hawaii Community Lending (HCL) Executive Director, Jeff Gilbreath.

HCL administers the Ka Wailele program. They, along with their sitser company, Hawaiian Community Assets, operate Financial Opportunity Centers on Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Native Hawaiians can apply online following at the following links:

www.oha.org/emergencyaid

www.kawailele.org

You can also call 808-587-7656 to request a paper application or complete your application over the phone. In-person assistance will also be available at Financial Opportunity Centers and remote offices statewide.

Tap here to learn more about the program.