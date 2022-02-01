Financial assistance program for Native Hawaiians expanded

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning Feb. 1, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is expanding its Ka Wailele Emergency Financial Assistance Program to allow for relief for car repairs, funeral expenses, and out-of-pocket medical bills.
The maximum awards was expanded from $1,500 to $2,000.
The decision to expand the aid and increase the reward amount was made following a community listening session where official said anecdotal evidence confirmed living expenses were increasing.
“We confirmed with data that applicants needed assistance with transportation to travel to work and school. Unfortunately, at the same time, family deaths and medical expenses directly or indirectly related to COVID-19 were becoming increasingly apparent as a need,” said Hawaii Community Lending (HCL) Executive Director, Jeff Gilbreath.
HCL administers the Ka Wailele program. They, along with their sitser company, Hawaiian Community Assets, operate Financial Opportunity Centers on Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island.
Native Hawaiians can apply online following at the following links:
You can also call 808-587-7656 to request a paper application or complete your application over the phone. In-person assistance will also be available at Financial Opportunity Centers and remote offices statewide.