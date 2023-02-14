 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Feeling ripped off on Valentine's Day? Popular chocolate boxes look big, but have more plastic than ever

Get ready for heartbreak in the candy aisle.

As Valentine's Day arrives, so does the annual frenzy to buy or gift the classic Russell Stover and Whitman's Sampler chocolate boxes that come in under $12 or so at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Target stores.

