Federal recommendations could mean smooth sailing for Hawaii cruise industry

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than 3,000 eager passengers, aboard the Ruby Princess docked in Honolulu Friday morning.
The incoming ship is the first to arrive to the islands since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped it's risk assessment for cruises on Wednesday.
Notice from the CDC coincides with the recent lifting of the state's Safe Travels program, as well as the indoor mask mandate.
Still, despite the most recent bout of changes, those in Hawaii's cruise industry note that an overnight switch to pre-pandemic conditions isn't realistic.
"Nothing really is changing, just yet. It maybe is a little too premature to see the impact of that changing. Even at the harbors we are going to be wearing masks and social distancing," admitted MC&A senior manager, Curtis Chee. "There might be just a few more guests than there were at the very start in January, but it's not like the numbers have tripled or doubled or they're coming at full capacity."
In addition to upholding some of those safety protocols onboard passengers explaining how the opportunity to get a fourth dose of the vaccine made them even more comfortable traveling and getting back on the water.
"I think we feel really comfortable. I do anyways," explained Oklahoma resident, Robert Prince. "Especially because we were able to receive our fourth vaccine, which a lot of people have not been able to do so."
Industry members emphasized visitor interest to the islands is still growing, but the state can most likely expect to reach more typical numbers by next season.
As of now, plans are to keep working with passengers and transportation management to ensure the transition back to normalcy is smooth sailing.