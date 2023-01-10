 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Federal officials say they are acting on 'thousands' of complaints related to Southwest meltdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Federal officials say they are acting on 'thousands' of complaints related to Southwest meltdown

Federal officials say they are acting on "thousands" of complaints by Southwest Airlines customers after its days-long holiday travel meltdown.

 Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Federal officials say they are acting on "thousands" of complaints by Southwest Airlines customers after its days-long holiday travel meltdown -- including complaints that Southwest is not making good on its pledge to issue refunds.

The Department of Transportation "has sent every complaint directly to Southwest" and is now demanding the airline "provide substantive responses" to each within 60 days.

Top image: Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) on December 28, 2022. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred