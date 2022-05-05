Fed interest rate change affecting credit card rates

HONOLULU (KITV4)- The Federal Reserve's interest rate increase is hitting people's spending habits in a variety of ways. It's not just about mortgages and car loans -- interest rate increases are likely to affect the credit cards you use every day.
One expert told KITV4 that credit card users could be seeing interest rate increases as much as 2.5% by the end of the year. That's considered a significant increase. Some of the notices for these changes are already in people's mailboxes and emails.
"I've already seen a letter that said our interest rate was going to go up. I thought that I had to pay this off ASAP. It's unfortunate people have to do this during COVID, but I guess its something we just have to do," said credit card user Mayte Varnam.
Varnam says she's already got a letter in the mail telling her the interest rate is going up on her Bank of America Credit Card, and the Federal Reserve only raised the interest rate by half a point the other day.
Some professionals say rate raises at this point are not unexpected.
"I'm certain there will be more federal interest rate hikes before the end of the year," said National Securities Corporation Branch Manager of Honolulu Colin Watanabe. "The federal reserve has already signaled that because of the incredible 40 year high in inflation. So they are trying to throw water on the fire, to slow down the economy and prevent it from overheating,"
In particular, credit card rates from banks are connected to the Federal Reserve, which is instituting the rate increase, considered the biggest rate change in 20 years. "Banks get the money they loan, not only from their deposits, they can also draw money from the Federal Reserves," said Watanabe.
If you have a credit card from a Credit Union, you might be in better shape. "Credit Unions only loan out the money they get from their users' deposits," said Watanabe. So, the increase on interest from the Federal Reserve doesn't affect them so much.
But there are disadvantages to Credit Union credit cards as well. We're told their limits are generally lower. "If you are late on the payment, they can collect the payment from your savings account in some cases," said Watanabe.
Whatever kind of card you have, Watanabe says now is not the best time to use it. Everyone KITV4 spoke to on the street about the subject, tends to agree.
"This means my credit cards are being put away. That's the only thing I can say to that. The only way to keep my sanity is to use cash until things change," said credit card user Larry Caldwell.
"I would try to pay [my cards] off as soon as possible," said Varnam.
Ways to protect yourself against rising rates include: paying down debt before a large interest payment hits, focusing on credit cards that already have rates over 16%, looking for a zero-percent balance transfers, and having a good credit score.