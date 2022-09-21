 Skip to main content
Fed goes big again with third-straight three-quarter-point rate hike

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell is pictured here at a news conference in Washington, DC, on July 27.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve made history on Wednesday, approving a third consecutive 75-basis-point hike in an aggressive move to tackle the white-hot inflation that has been plaguing the US economy.

The supersized hike, which was unfathomable by markets just months ago, takes the central bank's benchmark lending rate to a new target range of 3%-3.25%. That's the highest the fed funds rate has been since the global financial crisis in 2008.

