FDA indicates need to better regulate CBD products and plans to work with Congress on new rules

FDA indicates need to better regulate CBD products and plans to work with Congress on new rules

The FDA now says CBD products cannot be considered dietary supplements or food additives.

CBD products will require a new regulatory pathway, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday, and the agency plans to work with Congress to develop a strategy.

It was already illegal to market products containing cannabidiol, known as CBD, as dietary supplements, and the agency has highlighted concerns around safety and unknowns about CBD.

