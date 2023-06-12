Father's Day 2023 events around Hawaii

Have a great night out with dad at the Deck Waikiki! There will be a wide selection of different local beer and whiskey that will be available to taste AND a barbecue pit with a range of ono options as well! In addition to the food and drink tasting, there will also be a market that includes a number of different local vendors to pick up some great goodies at.
Father’s Day within Valley of the Temples - June 17, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
If you’re remembering your father this weekend, Valley of the Temples is giving free flowers and gelato to the people who visit on Father’s Day. There will also be a shave ice truck to make your visit with dad a little more special.
Father’s Day Pop-Up Event – June 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Meet and greet with Native Hawaiian artist, Brook Parker, and male weaver artisans from Hui Ala Hinano. They will be demonstrating how they work with lauhala and be giving 2 giveaways!
This pop-up event will be located at Pictures Plus Kaka’ako.
MAUI
Sunset Jazz - June 18, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Located at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Bar, dad will enjoy a relaxing and beautiful sunset accompanied with some of Maui’s best jazz performances.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.