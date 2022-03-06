Farmer sues Hawaii Department of Ag, landowner in subleasing dispute in Kahuku

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former war veteran turned farmer has a new sort battle on his hands, the struggle to save his aquaponics farm in state-owned Kahuku Agricultural Park.
A denied attempt in court to wrestle land from aquaponic farmers is just another chapter in the land dispute between long-term lease holder Thomas Narvaez, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, and the Rojas family.
The family has filed a lawsuit against the other parties.
Simeon Rojas says learning about aquaponics and farming helped him with his PTSD. He tried to sublease land to use that knowledge and start a agricultural business called Hooah! Farms. But he says conflict concerning that property has placed that dream in jeopardy.
Part of the dispute is a technicality. Rojas believes he sub-leased the land from Narvaez, but they signed the lease before the Department of Agriculture approved it.
In a document obtained by KITV4, the Department of Agriculture mentions that Narvaez never submitted the proper paperwork to the board.
Rojas says the park's agricultural manager also never told him everything wasn't in order.
"The manager came here multiple times. And I asked if everything is OK and if everything was built correctly. Because there are rules to building a greenhouse," said Rojas.
KITV4 reached out to the long-term lease owner over the weekend for a response, but have not received a call back yet.
The state however has released a statement to KITV4 saying, "This is a dispute between two private parties which the Department of Agriculture was unfortunately dragged into. The Department rules allow a lessee to seek approval of a sublease, and the Department is able to review a request to approve a sublease if one is eventually submitted. In the pending lawsuit, the Plaintiffs' attorney already voluntarily agreed to dismiss two of the claims by stipulation, and the Department anticipates the Court will address the other claims on or shortly after March 24, 2022."
The Rojas are suing the original lease holder and the State Department of Agriculture for negligence, emotional distress, and other issues.
The state filed a motion to dismiss. In that motion, it states the park manager thought the Rojas' were the original lease holder's workers. "If I was a worker, I should have 1099 and W-2s. And I don't have that," said Rojas.