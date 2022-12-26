Families flood local malls to return unwanted Christmas gifts

AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many business owners said the Christmas rush does not end right on Christmas. In fact, families flooded Pearlridge Mall early December 26th morning to either spend their gift money or return/exchange unwanted gifts.
“I’m here to exchange the gift I got for my mom so it can actually fit her,” said Kanoelani Paulino, Kapolei resident.
According to the National Retail Federation, many retailers get back on average almost 17% of their total merchandize in returns at the end of each year.
Managers at Homegrown said they were busy right when they opened their doors with several customers that came into exchange items.
"A lot of customers still definitely come in for returns and exchanges. What we aim to do is get them to look at other things as well on top of their returns and/or exchanges," said Halle Garcia, lead sales at Homegrown at Pearlridge Mall.
Garcia said their store prepared for post-Christmas returns by handing out many gift receipts during November to December sales. She said customers still come in large groups, therefore their sales will continue to run until after the new year.
“We’re here to buy more gifts honestly and look at the after Christmas sales. I wish they had some of these deals beforehand,” said Ladaisha Warner, Honolulu resident.
Many customers believe those sales are even better.
"There are a lot of things that I wanted to get but didn’t get because they were more expensive. I feel like they raise their prices when it’s actually Christmas so now that it’s after Christmas it’s probably cheaper, " said Zephaniah Henry, Kapolei resident.
KITV4 reached out to the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, however they said it is too early to get the number of holiday returns/exchanges in Hawaii.