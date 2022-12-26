 Skip to main content
Families flood local malls to return unwanted Christmas gifts

It's the day after Christmas .. and it's another busy day at the mall. People are spending their Christmas money OR returning some unwanted gifts.

AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many business owners said the Christmas rush does not end right on Christmas. In fact, families flooded Pearlridge Mall early December 26th morning to either spend their gift money or return/exchange unwanted gifts.

“I’m here to exchange the gift I got for my mom so it can actually fit her,” said Kanoelani Paulino, Kapolei resident.

