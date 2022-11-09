 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Facebook parent company Meta will lay off 11,000 employees

  • 0
Facebook parent company Meta will lay off 11,000 employees

On November 9, Facebook parent company Meta said it is laying off 11,000 employees, marking the most significant job cuts in the tech giant's history. Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, is pictured here on July 21.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday said it is laying off 11,000 employees, marking the most significant job cuts in the tech giant's history.

The job cuts come as Meta confronts a range of challenges to its core business and makes an uncertain and costly bet on pivoting to the metaverse. It also comes amid a spate of layoffs at other tech firms in recent months as the high-flying sector reacts to high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred