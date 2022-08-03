 Skip to main content
FAA asking for public feedback on airplane seat size

FAA asking for public feedback on airplane seat size

The US Federal Aviation Administration is seeking comments from the public about the size of commercial airplane seats -- from a safety perspective.

In a filing with the Federal Register on Wednesday, the FAA requested comments on the minimum seat dimensions necessary for the safety of air passengers in case of emergency evacuation.

CNN's Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.

