Experts say they're not worried about Nuclear Attack coming from North Korea right now

  • 0
North Korea fires more missiles as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula

A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 29. North Korea fires another missile as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula.

With five missile tests in 10 days, North Korea's actions have people concerned and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency keeping an eye on that part of the world.

Two experts tell KITV4 they're not worried about a nuclear hit on Hawaii, because they don't believe North Korea has the technology to make an accurate hit on the island. There are plans in place if this does happen. “The miracle would be if they hit the island. And the second miracle would be if the war head actually went off,” said UH Manoa International Relations Associate Professor Jaruis Grove.

