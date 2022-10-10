Experts say they're not worried about Nuclear Attack coming from North Korea right now

A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 29. North Korea fires another missile as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula.
With five missile tests in 10 days, North Korea's actions have people concerned and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency keeping an eye on that part of the world.
Two experts tell KITV4 they're not worried about a nuclear hit on Hawaii, because they don't believe North Korea has the technology to make an accurate hit on the island. There are plans in place if this does happen. “The miracle would be if they hit the island. And the second miracle would be if the war head actually went off,” said UH Manoa International Relations Associate Professor Jaruis Grove.
‘The US has 8,000-9,000 deployable nuclear weapons. With North Korea, I can count them on two hands,” said Grove.
It's not just the amount that's the difference. One military expert tells KITV 4, North Korea doesn't have course correction in their long-range missiles yet. They haven't use practice tests to gauge the distance to the U.S. There's also ballistic defense in Alaska which destroys foreign inter-continental on their way up. There’s also Aegis missile defense on and near Kauai that tries to hit those projectiles while coming down on their target.
“North Korea hasn’t had a high functioning nuclear facility in a while. Although there is speculation that maybe this is evidence that they are trying to get a facility up and running again,” said Grove.
One policy expert says he believes the real reason for all the missile tests right now is not to prepare for an attack, but instead to instill in others the fear of one happening. “We're at one of the higher levels of sanction with North Korea. We haven't sat down with them since Trump left office. They were hard hit by their isolation during COVID. So, we can speculate that they want something,” said Grove.
In remaining vigilant, HIEMA has updated its hazard emergency plan this year. That's the plan that covers the basics of when something like a nuclear attack or even a typhoon happens and how they use police and fire.
The explosion and shock from a missile hitting is often what does the most damage. “We have mountains that would reflect radiation. There would be a good chunk of the island that would be entirely uninhabitable. “There may be evacuations. There may be other life-saving situations going on,” said HIEMA Director Luke Meyers.
The door is open to use iodine tablets to treat radiation. But those are used in pre-treatment. KITV4 is told there are plenty in supply right now.
