Experts say adult asthma is common and needs to be treated

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui resident Lalaine Pasion created an advocacy group, “Lungs for Life,” after her sister died early this year.
Pasion said her sister died from an asthma attack. She said Carmen Pasion, was diagnosed with asthma at 50-years-old and had no prior history of it.
"We thought it was just a mild thing. She died unexpectedly at night and we didn’t realize what she died from. When we buried her, we still didn’t know what she died from. After about two months, the funeral director called and said she died from an acute asthma attack," said Lalaine Pasion.
She created “Lungs for Life” to raise awareness about asthma in adults and how the condition still needs to be treated in adulthood.
Another Maui resident said her 25-year-old niece died from an asthma attack. She said her niece had three to four minor asthma attacks leading up to her final one.
"Schane suffered an asthma episode in the middle of her home. her cousin tried to resuscitate her but unfortunately by the time paramedics brought her to the hospital, she was pronounced dead. The night prior to her death, everything was fine. My mom did mention she was going in and out of the doctor’s office and they’d only prescribe her a band aid situation,” said Kimi Asuncion, Kahului resident.
In 2020, more than 8% of Hawaii adults were diagnosed with asthma and the death rate is increasing statewide, according to reports by “Hawaii Health Matters.”
Many health experts say monitoring your health triggers and using your inhaler daily can help prevent severe asthma attacks.
"Asthma is a very controllable disease if you follow the recommendations, take your medication and take it seriously. A substantial number of people do not outgrow their asthma and the earlier you start with your asthma, the more likely it will stay moderate," said Dr. Barry Lachman, physician at Pediatric Asthma Quality Initiative.