Experts say a Mauna Loa eruption will happen in the future

HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is closely monitoring the Mauna Loa volcano for any changes.
Officials said they cannot pinpoint an exact time when it might erupt, however they are anticipating a potential eruption.
Geologist Frank Trusdell said scientists detected 49 small earthquakes under the volcano Friday and 65 earthquakes the day prior.
"These earthquakes suggest that there’s an influx of magma into the reservoir. Volcanology is a relatively new science so the holy grail for us as scientists to forecast someday into the future when the volcano will erupt. Right now, we don’t have the answer," said Trusdell.
His message is to watch for summit phases. Summit phases look like linear cracks spewing from the ground and those are the first signs before an eruption.
Trusdell says Mauna Loa erupted a total of 33 times and they all began with a summit phase.
He said residents should know which direction they live from the volcano and only consider evacuating after that type of activity.
"Mauna Loa is more likely to erupt during periods of heightened unrest than it is when it’s completely quiet so that’s why we want people that live on the flanks to be aware that the possibility of a Mauna Loa eruption exists although there’s nothing imminent at this moment," said Ken Hon, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Hawaii County announced there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii Island. If you felt an earthquake in your area, you are advised to check for any structural damage including utility connections to gas, water, and electricity.
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
