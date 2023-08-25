Experts predict bankruptcy filing for HECO amid lawsuits

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
It started collapsing after the Maui wildfires and continues to fall, on Friday facing another downgrade to its credit rating. This, after Maui County on Thursday announced it was suing HECO for negligence in the disaster.
How might all these lawsuits affect consumers and HECO workers?
Eleven lawsuits have been filed against HECO since the fires occurred on Aug. 8, killing at least 115 people.
Attorney Mike Morgan of Morgan & Morgan represents Donnie "Roxx" McIntire, who is one of those plaintiffs.
"Our lawsuit is against Hawaiian Electric for failures we believe and allege contributed to and caused this fire, which we believe were forseeable and very preventable," Morgan said.
Morgan predicts the number of lawsuits will skyrocket. He explained that a class-action lawsuit is not appropriate here - rather, the filings will be as "a personal injury case, sometimes called a mass tort, [where] there are multiple people affected by the same event but all affected in a different way. I think at some point we'll see coordination with the courts because there's going to be thousands of lawsuits. This case has touched so many people."
How will the legal battles affect HECO financially? Energy expert Marco Mangelsdorf says HECO recently maxed out its revolving credit line.
"They tapped into the tune of $370 million which essentially tapped them out of those particular revolvers."
Mangelsdorf also noted low investor confidence, spurred by continuing negative coverage by national media.
"Standard & Poor, one of the three ratings agencies along with Fitch and Moody's, further downgraded the estimation of Hawaiian Electric another notch," he said.
Is it going to affect people's electric bills?
"It's too early to say. That's a prerogative of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) which has been completely silent going on several weeks now," he said.
And should HECO employees worry about their retirement fund? That, too, is still up in the air, but Mangelsdorf says this is a factor.
"Once the company has greater liabilities than assets, that's when things can get dicey," he said.
Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy would count as dicey, which a number of experts have already predicted, some saying it could happen as soon as October.