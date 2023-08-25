 Skip to main content
Experts predict bankruptcy filing for HECO amid lawsuits

A lawyer whose client filed one of the lawsuits against HECO says he expects "thousands" more - but experts say it's too soon to tell how the legal entanglements might affect consumer electric bills.

Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Hawaiian Electric's (HECO) stock is down 75% in August, falling to its lowest share price since 1984. Shares of Hawaiian Electric are trading below $10. How might all these lawsuits affect consumers and HECO workers?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Electric's (HECO) stock is down 75% in August, falling to its lowest share price since 1984. Shares of Hawaiian Electric are trading below $10.

It started collapsing after the Maui wildfires and continues to fall, on Friday facing another downgrade to its credit rating. This, after Maui County on Thursday announced it was suing HECO for negligence in the disaster.

An error occurred