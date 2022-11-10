 Skip to main content
Exclusive: Wendy's is selling its first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy's peppermint Frosty goes on sale next week.

Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu for the first time ever.

Beginning next Tuesday, Wendy's will sell a peppermint Frosty for a limited time. It's the second new flavor the chain has launched in 2022, and it marks a notable shift for Wendy's in expanding beyond the traditional chocolate and vanilla: Peppermint is only its third new Frosty flavor in the US in the past 16 years.

