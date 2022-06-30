Eviction fears grow as Oahu rent and utility relief program comes to an end

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay. East
winds up to 30 kt in the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels and
south of Big Island.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu's rent and utility relief program comes to an end on Thursday, June 30. And some fear they could be kicked out of their homes.
A Hawaii rule that requires landlords participate in mediation before filing to evict tenants expires in early August. After that, some residents are afraid a flood of evictions will follow.
Thousands of residents are still struggling to pay their bills as inflation takes a toll. One woman told KITV4 says she's been living without electricity and water for more than a year at her childhood home in Waimanalo.
She and her husband are trying to make it on $500 a month in veteran's benefits but she says it's been impossible to make ends meet.
"Sometimes we don't eat. We just do with what we have," said Cheryl Momilani Jones. "[Costs are] very high, the gas so high, everything, the groceries so high. We cannot even buy a decent meal."
But while the rent relief program ends, there is help still available for native Hawaiians.
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is providing rent and utility relief for people on the homestead wait list experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. Those programs are expected to run through at least the end of the year.
For the general population, the City and County of Honolulu is looking for more money to extend the rent and utility program a while longer.