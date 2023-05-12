 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Every family should be concerned' about debt ceiling, consumer watchdog warns

  • 0
'Every family should be concerned' about debt ceiling, consumer watchdog warns

The top consumer watchdog in the federal government is warning of dire consequences for American families, in the case of a US debt default.

 Fajrul Islam/Moment RF/Getty Images

Leaders in Washington are running out of time to avoid an unprecedented default on US debt. The top consumer watchdog in the federal government is warning of dire consequences for American families.

"It's a big worry. Every family should be concerned," Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred