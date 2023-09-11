Events happening this weekend on Oahu: September 15 – September 17

Pictures Plus Adoption Event – September 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Looking for a new addition to your ohana? There will be furry friends at Ka Makana Ali’i’s Pictures Plus, this weekend! There will be lots of cute pups and kittens to spend some time with, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to give these pets a forever home.
Red Hill Open Market & Craft Fair – September 16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Shop from tons of local vendors this weekend at this exciting open market and craft fair! It will be located at the First Assembly of God 3400 Moanalua Road next to Kaiser Moanalua and there will be lots of free parking. This event will occur every third Saturday of the month so if you can’t make it to this one, stop by next time!
For Keiki + Makua: Native Hawaiian Ipu Planting – September 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Take your ohana to Bishop Museum this weekend for a fun hands-on workshop to learn the basics of the art of ipu planting and growing. The workshop will be led by artist and practitioner Momi Greene, and pots, seeds, and other materials will be provided.
Keiki Ho’olaule’a – September 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This family-friendly event will be a fundraiser for the Maui ohanas who were impacted by the recent wildfires. Pearlridge Center will be collecting new books and toys for the keiki of the families, and 100% of the money that is raised at the event will be donated to Kako’o Maui.
There will be great entertainment, activities, games, and more!
Hawaii Small Business Fair – September 16, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Interested in starting your own small business and seek guidance? Join any of the FREE 25 classes that will be led by business experts this weekend! There will also be over 30 exhibitors from various nonprofit organizations that will be able to speak one-on-one with attendees about how to start a business, handling finances, and more useful resources.
The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help: