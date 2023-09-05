Events happening this weekend on Oahu: Sept. 8 – Sept. 10

HONOLULU (KITV4) – There are so many things happening this weekend that you don’t want to miss out on! See the list below for ideas on what you and your loved ones can do on Oahu.
Full Moon Market – September 8 & 9, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Shop from tons of local vendors this weekend in Kapolei! Not only will there be tons of booths to shop from but also a karaoke contest, live entertainment, exclusive drinks for everyone to enjoy, and so much more! The event will take place at the Residence Inn by Marriott Oahu Kapolei and parking will be available at Ho’okele Elementary.
Hana Hou Festival – September 8 & 9, 7:30 p.m.
This special event will be helping to raise funds for the Maui Strong Fund and will include an amazing lineup of entertainment that you and your ohana can enjoy! Some of the people expected to take the stage is the talented Jake Shimabukuro, the iconic 80’s pop group The Jets, the sibling trio that won season 21 of The Voice, “Girl Named Tom,” and so much more to look forward to.
Calling all Subaru lovers, this event is for you! There will be all types of Subaru builds that will be on display at Pearlridge Center for FREE. The event will be located in the Wai Makai parking lot above the Food Court.
