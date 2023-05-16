Events happening this weekend on Oahu: May 19 – May 21

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Here is a list of exciting events happening around Oahu this weekend for everyone to enjoy!
What the Truck?! – May 19, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Here is a list of exciting events happening around Oahu this weekend for everyone to enjoy!
What the Truck?! – May 19, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
There will be over 40 food truck and pop-up vendors serving up some of the best street foods on the West side this weekend, save the date!
Hauoli Festival – May 20, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
It’s a Waikiki block party! There will be wall to wall food and retail vendors that you don’t want to miss out on.
Poke Fest 2023 – May 20 & 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Poke lovers it’s time to come together and try some of the best poke on island at this year’s Poke Fest!
Purchase your Poke Pass here
to cut the line and get exclusive poke options!
Celebrate Micronesia Festival 2023: Resilience – May 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Celebrate Micronesia and the beautiful culture by going to Bishop Museum and watch traditional art, dance, poetry, music, food, and more at this exciting festival!
Malama Hawaii Makers Market – May 20, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
One of the islands’ most popular markets will be in Haleiwa Town this weekend so be sure to make it out there for some great goodies and even better foodies!
Swap Meet Garage Sale – May 20, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Browse through all kine stuff at this swap meet to find some gems you never knew you needed!
Third Fridays Kaimuki – May 19, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Eat and shop at Kaimuki’s local stores this Friday!
Free Fabletics Fitness Class – May 21, 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Have a quick workout at the International Marketplace for an energy booster to start your day.
Super Saturday – May 20, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
It’ll be a day filled with free workshops, exciting performances, live music, and the opening of the 2023 Young Artists of Hawaii Exhibit!
Robert Kekaula Fellow
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.